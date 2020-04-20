Cold Temperatures Stall Planting in Indiana

Corn and soybean planting are underway in Indiana. Dry weather allowed some field work to be done, but cold temperatures held off growers.

Temperatures averaged 40.6 degrees, 12 degrees below normal. There were 3.7 days suitable for field work.

According to the USDA’s weekly crop progress report, 4 percent of Indiana’s corn has been planted. Last week, only 1 percent of the state’s corn was planted. It is 1 point ahead of the five-year average.

There are 2 percent of soybeans planted.