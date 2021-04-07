Co-Alliance Cooperative Names Directors to Represent Membership

Indiana-based agriculture & energy cooperative Co-Alliance Cooperative has named 19 directors to represent the cooperative business, acting as the voice of the shareholders. These directors will represent 8 districts which service customers in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.

Board officers are as follows:

Tim Burke, Chairman, District 8, Monticello, IN; Bill Peters, Vice Chair, District 5, Sharpsville, IN; Tom Tucker, Secretary, District 2, Fountaintown, IN; and Jeremy Mills, Asst. Secretary/Asst. Treasurer, District 4, Indianapolis, IN.

Remaining Directors include:

District 1: Brian Becker, Middletown, IN and Rendell Miller, Decatur, IN; District 2: Bob Newhouse, Rushville, IN; District 3: Gene Tapalman, West Alexandria, OH and Scott Sease, Laura, OH; District 4: Greg Gore, Monrovia, IN, Kim Ames, Fillmore, IN, and Jason Summers, North Salem, IN; District 5: Gregg Alexander, Kempton, IN, and Brian Presnall, Fairmount, IN; District 6: Dave High, Decatur MI and Jerry Werner, Union Mills, IN; District 7: Allen Mohler, Lebanon, IN and Gary Hendrix, Jamestown, IN; and District 8: Chris Wiese, Reynolds, IN.

These directors were originally elected to this position by local shareholders prior to the February 1, 2021 merger of Co-Alliance, LLP and Harvest Land Co-op. This set of progressive farmers will be responsible for evaluating sustainability of the business, providing ethical governance and sound financial order of the cooperative. Their unique perspectives will offer insight from all corners of our trade territory.

The function of the Board of Directors is to evaluate the overall direction and strategy of the cooperative business, which has core divisions of Agronomy, Energy, Grain and Swine & Animal Nutrition.

Directors are elected to 4-year terms by the shareholders in their district. Gregg Alexander, Kempton, represents District 6.

“I enjoy community involvement and believe farmers need a voice in the marketplace,” Alexander remarked. “I appreciate Co-Alliance’s involvement in the local community and how Co-Alliance prioritizes its farmer-owners’ livelihoods.”

You can view photos of all directors and read their biographies by visiting the Co-Alliance website at https://www.co-alliance.com/about/board-of-directors.

Source: Co-Alliance news release