Co-Alliance, Ceres Solutions Now Officially Keystone Cooperative

Jeff Troike, Executive Vice President of Keystone Cooperative, Inc. (left) and Kevin Still, President and CEO of Keystone Cooperative (right). Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Indiana-based agriculture & energy co-op Keystone Cooperative officially began business operations on March 1, 2024.

The result of a historic merger between two strong farmer-owned cooperatives, Co-Alliance and Ceres Solutions, the newly formed Keystone Cooperative serves the interests of 20,000 farmer-owners across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio.

Keystone is centered on the valued relationships with customers, employees and rural communities that have built and grown the cooperative for 100 years. Led by a team of nearly 1,700 employees, the cooperative will serve customers in energy, agronomy, grain, animal nutrition, and swine production.

“This is an exciting milestone for farmer-owners, employees, and rural communities,” said Keystone CEO Kevin Still. “We are thrilled to bring together a world-class team as we double down on the longstanding commitment of farmer-owned cooperatives to serve as a trusted business partner, reliable service provider, and steadfast supporter of rural communities.”

With more than 196 local teams serving rural communities across four states, Keystone remains firmly rooted in the cooperative values that have served growers for 100 years. The recently announced leadership structure can be found here.

The benefits of Keystone Cooperative will include enhanced services for farmer-members, improved benefits for Keystone employees, and increased investment in rural communities. Keystone will be focused on creating and delivering the farmer-owned cooperative that is ready to service today and tomorrow’s farm families.

“Keystone represents the next big step toward a vibrant future for Midwest farmers,” said Keystone board chairman, Bill Peters. “Our members voted in overwhelming support of this new organization, and we remain committed to providing exceptional service and return for our farmer-owners.”

Source: Keystone Cooperative Press Release