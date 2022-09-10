Co-Alliance Celebrates Opening of New Indianapolis Headquarters

Pictured in front of the new Co-Alliance headquarters, from left to right: Rodney Graham, Co-Alliance CFO, Jeremy Mills, Co-Alliance Board Assistant Secretary & Treasurer, Bruce Kettler, Director of Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Tim Burke, Co-Alliance Board Chairman, Kevin Still, Co-Alliance President & CEO, Bill Peters, Co-Alliance Board Vice-Chair and Tom Tucker, Co-Alliance Board Secretary. Photo provided by Lindsay Sankey / Co-Alliance.

Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Indianapolis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday.

Co-Alliance’s corporate headquarters is now located at 770 North High School Road in Indianapolis. The new location is 10 miles east of its previous headquarters in Avon and is directly off I-465 at the 10th Street exit.

The company says its new facility will better accommodate their growing team and is more centrally located in its current footprint.

Co-Alliance provides services in agronomy, propane, fuels, grain, seed, hog production and feed. The company also services more than five-million agriculture acres across Indiana, Ohio & Michigan.

“When I think about the coop, I think about family,” said Kevin Still, President and CEO of Co-Alliance, who also spoke about the growth of the farmer-owned cooperative and the strength of agriculture in Indiana.

“This move signifies more than a change in location. It is a symbol of growth of our farmer-owned cooperative, the strength of agriculture in Indiana and the evolution of how we will do business to fit a changing industry. This location will offer us better access to technology, proximity to the center of our footprint and the ability to better serve our more than eleven thousand owner-members,” said Still.

“The cooperative spirit is alive and well at Co-Alliance,” said Bruce Kettler, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, who spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony about the value of Co-Alliance to Indiana agriculture. “Through innovation, leadership and the continued enhancement of sustainable agricultural practices, Co-Alliance will guide Indiana’s farm families towards another century of success.”

“To us, it’s all about service,” said Tim Burke, farmer from Monticello, Indiana and Chairman of the Co-Alliance Board. He said that the significance of this move is about service to rural communities.

“How we treat our neighbors, how we find solutions in a changing landscape, how we respond to hardships and setbacks. From the youngest child to our most senior neighbor, Co-Alliance seeks to make a positive impact on every member of the communities we serve,” said Burke.

Co-Alliance Cooperative has more than 160 locations and employs over 1,000 people. The co-op is owned by more than 11,200 farmer-owners, 8,100 of which are from Indiana.

As part of its service to the community, Co-Alliance has also reinvested more than $500,000 back into the communities they serve through 4-H, FFA, food security programs and farm and energy safety training.

The new Co-Alliance headquarters in Indianapolis. Photo: Molly Nichols / Hoosier Ag Today.