Co-Alliance Awards $40,000 in the 2021 Co-Alliance Scholarship Program

Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. has announced the 40 recipients of its $1,000 Scholarship program. The scholarships were awarded to high school seniors planning to study agriculture in college and be involved in agriculture in their local community. The winners were selected through the legacy Co-Alliance Solutions Scholarship program and the legacy Harvest Land Co-Op Agricultural Scholarship program.

This is the 14th consecutive year the company has made such a contribution to the youth in its trade territory. CEO Kevin Still notes the importance of investing in the local community and rural youth, stating “These students show tremendous potential. We anticipate a very bright future for these young people and as an organization with cooperative roots it is our duty to support the next generation of agriculture.”

Applicants were selected based on academic performance, extra-curricular involvement, and an essay where they had the chance to explain their passion for agriculture and why they’ve chosen it as an area of collegiate study.

The list of recipients and their schools is below:

o Madyson Baxter- Northwestern High School

o Myra Berning- Heritage Jr./Sr. High School

o Camden Calloway- Tipton High School

o Brody Cline- Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School

o Mahlia Dawson-Rushville High School

o McKenzy DeBoo- National Trail High School

o Raymond Denniston- Arcanum-Butler High School

o Hayden Deno- Danville Community High School

o Zane Downing- Eastern High School

o Kenadie Fernung- Tri-Central High School

o Jeremiah Geise- Rushville High School

o Cole Hasty- Madison-Grant High School

o Sydney Hefty- Dekalb High School

o Jordan Hull- LaPorte High School

o Madison Kerr- Franklin County High School

o Tyler Kilmer- Tri-County Jr./Sr. High School

o Morgan Krom- Union County High School

o Hunter Logue- Union County High School

o Elijah Love- Winchester Community High School

o Olivia Lovett- Shenandoah High School

o Brayden Mann- Cloverdale High School

o Jackson Manwell- Madison-Grant High School

o Cameron Markley- Argos Jr./Sr. High School

o Logan McGinnis- Jay County High School

o Jack McIntire- Argos Jr./Sr. High School

o Ashlynn Oliger- Hagerstown Jr./Sr. High School

o Austin Orem- Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School

o Jacob Pearl- North Putnam High School

o Kierra Reichert- Ansonia High School

o Olivia Reynolds- Adams Central High School

o Luke Sheward- Frankton High School

o Issac Smith- Arcanum-Butler High School

o Jessica Tennant- Noblesville High School

o Miranda Thompson- West Central High School

o Sophia Thompson- Talawanda High School

o Mason Tipton- Union County High School

o Katelynn Wallace- Graham High School

o Paige Walton- Centerville Jr./Sr. High School

o Darby Welbaum- Milton-Union High School

o Emma Wright-Northeastern High School

Source: Co-Alliance news release