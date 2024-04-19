CNH Industrial Moving Jobs to Mexico

A statement from Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin says CNH Industrial plans to lay off over 200 employees at its Racine, Wisconsin facility and shift that work to Mexico.

CNH Industrial, a manufacturer of agricultural equipment, intends to reduce costs by $150 million as part of a company-wide reorganization.

“Agricultural machinery has been made in Racine for over 175 years and made Case-New Holland into an international manufacturing powerhouse,” Baldwin wrote in a letter to Scott Wine, CEO of CNH Industrial. “Moving production to Mexico is a slap in the face to the workers who have given so much, and it would destroy the institutional knowledge that your workforce has developed over decades.”

Over 1,000 United Auto Workers members ratified a new contract with CNH in January 2023 after a strike lasted over 260 days. Baldwin questioned if this round of layoffs was “retribution” following the UAW strike.