Churubusco Livestock Judging Team Headed to Global Competition in Scotland

Select members of the Churubusco Livestock Judging team have earned a chance to represent the United States internationally next month at the Royal Highland International Livestock Judging Contest in Scotland.

“So, it will be us and maybe another team or two from the U.S., Scotland, Ireland and a couple of international teams that will compete for a global championship,” says Colton Geiger, one of the coaches of the Churubusco Livestock Judging team.

Devyn Gaff, McKenna Sobasky, Remi Earnhart, and James Earnhart will now get to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity in Scotland after their success last year.

“They won our Indiana state livestock judging contest, then they want to Louisville, Kentucky and won the North American International Livestock Expo Contest, which is a pretty big deal,” Geiger added. “Indiana hasn’t won that contest in about 17 years.”

Geiger says those students have been working on their craft since elementary school and it’s been very rewarding to see how they’ve grown now as high schoolers.

The trip to Scotland isn’t free. They’re accepting donations.

“To cover the cost of the trip, it’s going to be $25,000 to $30,000. But it’s a neat opportunity. The kids will go to Scotland and learn about agriculture, compete for a global title, and just get to meet some really cool people. To raise that money, we’re having a fundraiser dinner this Thursday, the 11th at Sylvan Cellars Event Center in Rome City, Indiana. We have a live auction, a silent auction, and a benefit dinner that’s going on. And then we’re accepting monetary donations to help contribute towards the team as well.”

Any monetary funds will qualify as charitable contributions for tax purposes and forms can be provided.

If you’d like to contribute, you can email Geiger at [email protected].