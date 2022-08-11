CHS Foundation to Award $75,000 in Grants for K-12 Teachers for Agriculture Projects

Participants of the Growing Healthy Roots Summer Camp at Franklin Community High School holding a container of freshly-picked cucumbers. Photo courtesy of Alicia Geesey.

The CHS Foundation has announced it is awarding $75,000 in grants for K-12 teachers to implement a project at their school that will engage students in experiential agricultural education.

Funds will be awarded for projects that have a strong tie to agriculture and demonstrate how they will engage students in agricultural topics. Teachers are encouraged to dream big, but ideas include implementing a new ag class or pathway or purchasing agriculture equipment for hands-on learning.

First place will be awarded $20,000, second place will receive $15,000, and third place will receive $10,000. An additional 12 finalists will be selected, and each receive $2,500.

The top three finalists for the grand prize will be invited to the CHS Annual Meeting Dec. 1-2, 2022 in Minneapolis to present their projects in front of a live-audience, where meeting attendees will help select the first, second and third place awards via live voting.

The 12 $2,500 honorable mentions will also be selected and notified in October.

The initiative is open to any K-12 educator in Indiana.

Applications must be submitted by a teacher and include school administration approval for the project.

The deadline to apply is Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Click HERE for more information about the grant awards from chsfoundation.org.

Click HERE to apply for the grants available through the CHS Foundation.

Sources: The CHS Foundation, NAFB