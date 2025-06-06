Chinese Nationals Charged with Smuggling Biological Pathogen into US

Two citizens of the People’s Republic of China were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the U.S., making false statements, and visa fraud.

The FBI arrested the two Chinese citizens in connection with allegations related to their smuggling into America a fungus that scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon.

This noxious fungus causes “head blight,” a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide every year. If the fungus is taken in by humans or livestock, it can cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects.

“The alleged actions of the Chinese nationals, including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party, are of the gravest national security concerns,” said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon, Jr. “The two are charged with smuggling a fungus described as a potential agroterrorism weapon into the heartland of America.”