China Says US Violated Trade Truce

A new sign of deteriorating relations between the U.S. and China happened on Monday as China accused the U.S. of violating the trade truce the countries signed last month.

Axios said China promised to take “resolute and forceful” steps. The agreement signed in Switzerland led to a deal to lower tariffs on each other for 90 days while they negotiated on trade.

Late last week, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Beijing of violating the agreement, one day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described negotiations as “a bit stalled.” A spokesperson from the Chinese Commerce Ministry said Beijing rejects the unjustified accusations.

While President Trump didn’t go into details, administration officials have pointed to delays in sending critical minerals to the U.S., which are needed by several U.S. industries, including agriculture.

U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said President Trump and Xi Jinping will talk on the phone this week.