China Hits Back at Trump Tariffs, Targets US Ag, and Climate Smart Ag Under Review

China has hit back this week at Trump’s new tariffs with duties of its own, targeted at sensitive U.S. farm goods. The U.S.’s third-biggest Ag export market, China began imposing tariffs of up to 15 percent on corn, soybeans, wheat, beef, and chicken. U.S. farm exports to China totaled more than 36 billion dollars in 2022. Now, President Trump’s new 20 percent tariff on China has started a new trade war, and Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins is not backing down.

“I support him 100 percent. There’s going to be some concern and question, which makes sense. But, at the end of the day, this fight for a better America, to ‘make America great again, to bring our jobs back to America, to produce within our country’s borders, is really important.”

As for new trade wars, Rollins told CNN recently.

“It’s just part of the back and forth that’s going to happen. But, at the end of the day, the president’s vision and what he will effectuate, and what he stands for is fighting for this country. And the tariffs will work. They worked before, they will work again.”

Elsewhere, the Washington Post reports internal USDA documents show the White House is considering axing hundreds of Biden IRA funded ‘climate-smart Ag’ projects, as much as 400 million dollars’ worth. That was after January’s funding freeze of more than a billion dollars in farm conservation programs.

A February 25th email ordered state conservationists to inspect each line item for all climate-related terms and practices that don’t directly benefit farmers. USDA researchers describe proactively censoring projects, removing words like “climate and carbon.”

USDA also fired thousands of probationary workers who deal directly with farmers on land improvements and sign off on project reimbursements. A review board ordered those people temporarily rehired.

In Indiana, several conservation organizations have furloughed employees. In a LinkedIn post over a week ago, Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Executive Director Liz Rice explained that she had to place 18 staff on unpaid leave due to the administration’s Executive Orders. She added that these are not federal employees, but their funding comes primarily from grants through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Rice added, “These are all real people with real families and real careers who are all doing great work with integrity, professionalism, and passion to support farmers, foresters, and ranchers who very much want to explore and practice conservation at all scales on their operations. Please contact your members of congress to share how these EOs are impacting real people doing real work for other real people.”

Source: NAFB News Service