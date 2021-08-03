Chapters Share Agriculture Education with Local Elementaries

FFA Chapters across the country are sharing the story of agriculture with their local elementary students.

The National FFA Organization teamed up with Zoetis, the Indiana State Fair and the LEAP Foundation for an agricultural literacy project that introduced swine production to students.

“As a long-time supporter of the National FFA Organization, Zoetis is a proud sponsor of There’s a Pig in My Classroom,” said Shari Westerfeld, Vice President, U.S. Pork. “This program provides FFA members with a great opportunity to interact with young students, exposing them to FFA and educating them on how pigs are cared for and where pork products come from. U.S. pork producers take great pride in providing a sustainable, healthy food supply for a global population and it is exciting to be a part of this collaboration.”

Lining up with advocacy programming for FFA chapters, the project allowed students to share information on swine production with others and culminate with a virtual field trip to Fair Oaks Farm Pig Adventure.

“This partnership is an opportunity for our members to introduce agriculture to a younger generation,” said Celya Glowacki, advocacy and literacy officer for the National FFA Organization. “Our hope is that we can engage our students in telling the agriculture story to others and inspire a future generation of leaders.”

Those FFA chapters who were chosen to participate include:

Arkansas

Clarksville FFA Chapter

California

O’Neals-Minarets FFA Chapter

Madera FFA Chapter

Florida

LaBelle FFA Chapter

Georgia

Monroe County Middle FFA Chapter

Indiana

Connersville FFA Chapter

Franklin County FFA Chapter

Iowa

Wayne FFA Chapter

Mid-Prairie FFA Chapter

Kansas

Skyline FFA Chapter

Kentucky

Hopkinsville High School FFA Chapter

Calloway County FFA Chapter

Louisiana

South Lafourche FFA chapter

Maryland

Boonsboro Middle School FFA Chapter

Michigan

Ithaca FFA Chapter

Charlotte FFA Chapter

Missouri

Houston FFA Chapter

Concordia FFA Chapter

Silex FFA Chapter

Missouri

Newburg FFA Chapter

St. James FFA Chapter

Ashland FFA Chapter

Nebraska

Overton FFA Chapter

North Carolina

North Iredell High School FFA Chapter

North Dakota

Larimore FFA Chapter

Wahpeton FFA Chapter

Oklahoma

Mill Creek FFA Chapter

Oregon

Heppner FFA Chapter

Pennsylvania

Grand Canyon FFA Chapter

Cumberland Valley FFA Chapter

Tyrone Area FFA Chapter

West Virginia

Tyler FFA Chapter

As part of the program, chapters will teach two pre-lessons, assist with the virtual field trip and teach one post-lesson. They are tasked with providing content to approximately 100 students in grades 3-5.

Source: National FFA release