Ceres Solutions Gives Back in Their Communities

Ceres Solutions has presented more than $35,000 in charitable donations to local food banks and pantries this holiday season thanks to the enthusiasm and dedication of local residents who make their living in production agriculture.

Ceres Solutions Cooperative, based in Crawfordsville, Indiana, serves more than 37 counties in Indiana and Michigan with agronomy services, fuel, and propane gas. Every year, the company strives to give back in each local community through several core initiatives: FFA, 4-H, Soil and Water Conservation, academic scholarship and alleviating hunger. Many charitable donations made by Ceres were matched dollar-for-dollar from one of the company’s regional partners. For example, Land O’Lakes Cooperative, based in Minnesota, participated in matching the hunger-focused donations made by Ceres Solutions recently. Presenting the donation checks in person is one of the highlights of the holiday season for co-op employees and farmer-directors.

“Those of us who live and work in rural agricultural based communities are well aware of the abundance and blessings we enjoy. Americans are among the most fortunate in the world, and we happen to believe those who are raising families in the Midwest are especially fortunate,” says Ceres Solutions CEO Jeff Troike. “Our partners at Land O’Lakes and the customers who do business with us make these donations possible. It is an honor to provide the funding to help support local mobile food pantries, backpack programs and other hunger programs that benefit children.”

In the last two months alone, organizations receiving funding include Food Finders (Lafayette), Terre Haute Catholic Charities, Foodbank of Northern Indiana (South Bend), Community Harvest Foodbank North East (Ft. Wayne), FISH of Wabash County, Third Phase Inc. (Noblesville), Feeding America West Michigan, the McBain Backpack Program (Falmouth, MI) and a donation was also made to Feed My Starving Children, which is a global ministry which local employees, farmers and directors support.

Ceres Solutions thanks their local farmers for their donations and encourages all residents to remember foodbanks throughout the holiday season.

Source: Ceres Solutions