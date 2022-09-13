Ceres Solutions Cooperative Assumes Operations of Frick Services Agronomy Locations

Beginning on Tuesday, Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions began serving customers of the former Frick Services agronomy operation. The four facilities that joined the Ceres Solutions network of retail ag centers are located in Larwill, Leiters Ford (pictured above), Wawaka and Wyatt.

“We’re pleased to welcome the established local employee group at these four facilities, and also to begin operations that we expect to benefit both Ceres Solutions and the customers of the former Frick Services agronomy,” said Jeff Troike, CEO of Ceres Solutions. “These locations are ideally situated to complement the existing Ceres Solutions presence across the trade area, and we see many potential synergies.”

Frick Services Agronomy’s former owner, Dan Frick, will continue to privately maintain his family’s Frick Services Grain business, and has been fully supportive of the transition of the agronomy business to Ceres Solutions.

Ceres Solutions is a 100% farmer-owned cooperative based in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The company delivers agronomy products and services from more than 30 locations across Indiana and Michigan. Ceres Solutions also offers propane gas, liquid fuel and lubricants, and animal nutrition products and services to farm, home and commercial businesses.