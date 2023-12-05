Ceres Solutions Announces 2024 Scholarship Applications

In a continuing effort to support youth pursuing careers in agriculture, Ceres Solutions will offer $25,000 through scholarships to high school seniors and college students this spring. Students receiving the scholarships are selected based on their commitment to agricultural youth programs and their desire to pursue higher education.

“Our employee group and our Board of Directors strongly believe in investing in education. In particular, it is a privilege to support students from the local farm families we serve,” says Jeff Troike, Ceres Solutions Cooperative CEO. “Students who are passionate about agriculture and demonstrate leadership will be the best advocates of our industry in the years to come.”

Selection criteria emphasize involvement in agricultural youth groups such as 4-H and FFA. Applicants must be children or grandchildren of current cooperative members, entering their freshman year of college in the fall of 2024 and pursuing an agriculture-related field of study. Since committing to offering a scholarship program, Ceres Solutions has provided more than $275,000 in scholarships to local students.

Students interested in applying for these scholarships or learning more about Ceres Solutions are encouraged to visit the website at www.ceres.coop or contact David Smith at 260-571-6990. Completed scholarship forms must be submitted by March 1.