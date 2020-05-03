Ceres Solutions Announces 2020 Scholarship Winners

Ceres Solutions has announced ten 2020 scholarship recipients.

“We are pleased to support these future leaders of our industry through this scholarship program,” says Jeff Troike, CEO of Ceres Solutions; “It is important for us to consistently invest in local youth. As a Cooperative, it is one of our core commitments to give back to local communities in which we serve.”

Selection criteria emphasizes involvement in agricultural youth groups such as 4-H and FFA. Students must be children or grandchildren of current cooperative members or employees of the cooperative to apply for the high school scholarships. It is estimated that the co-op and its predecessor co-ops have invested more than $230,000 in scholarships to local students.

Nathan Adams- Royal Center, IN Owen Bontekoe- Marion, MI Ashley Crowder- Attica, IN Mercedes Harbin- Bicknell, IN Nolan Hays- Vincennes, IN Kristy Kohlhagen- Rensselaer, IN Alyssa McKillip- Wabash, IN Jackson Shake- Sullivan, IN Emma Woller- Montague, IN

The 2020 Ceres Solutions Scholarship recipients are: