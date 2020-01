Ceres Solutions Announces 2020 Scholarship Applications

Dawson Odle, a Ceres Solutions Scholarship winner in 2019. Photo: Ceres Solutions

In its continuing effort to support youth pursuing careers in agriculture, Ceres Solutions will offer $25,000 through scholarships to high school seniors and college students this spring. Students receiving the scholarships are selected based on their commitment to agricultural youth programs and their desire to pursue higher education.

“Our employee group and our Board of Directors strongly believe in investing in education, and in particular, it is a privilege to support students from the local farm families we serve,” says Jeff Troike, Ceres Solutions Cooperative CEO. “Students who are passionate about agriculture and demonstrate leadership will be the best advocates of our industry in the years to come. In fact, they can expect we’ll be working to recruit them to join the Ceres Solutions workforce in the future.”

Selection criteria emphasizes involvement in agricultural youth groups such as 4-H and FFA. Students must be children or grandchildren of current cooperative members or employees of the cooperative to apply for the high school scholarships. They must be entering their freshman year of college in 2020. Since committing to offering a scholarship program, it is estimated Ceres and its predecessor co-ops have provided more than $200, 000 in scholarships to local students.

Students interested in applying for these scholarships or learning more about Ceres Solutions should visit the website at www.ceres.coop or contact David Smith at 800-992-3495 extension 279. Completed scholarship forms must be submitted by March 1.

Source: Ceres Solution press release