Celebrating Women in Ag During National Women’s History Month

The month of March marks National Women’s History Month and celebrates the contribution of women in American history, as well as their ongoing impact on society. This includes recognizing the vital role female leaders play in the agriculture industry.

“It’s a privilege to be able to serve the women of American agriculture through the Farm Bureau organization,” says Isabella Chism. She farms in Howard County, Indiana and was reelected earlier this year to once again serve as chair of the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.

She says their theme this year is “Thrive” as they convene for their Women’s Communications Boot Camps this spring and fall and for their various other events throughout the year.

“We have in 2026 the International Year of the Woman farmer coming up, which is an international celebration. So, ‘25 is building up to that… And I think I said to our committee in January when I was kicking off our ‘Thrive’ theme for the year that we’re on the cusp of something big. Let’s just keep listening, moving forward, improving the things we’re doing and then applying the things that our members are asking for.”

Chism says the Women’s Leadership Committee is there to empower women in ag to positively influence elected officials or create or act upon local media opportunities to support Farm Bureau’s policy work.

“I believe my role, personally, is cheerleader and inspiration, because I see such great potential in all of our farm women, no matter what their role is on and off the farm. And I want them to see it in themselves, because once you can see the power and potential within yourself, you’re going to rise to bigger things than you ever thought you could do, and that’s what we in agriculture need. Being less than 2% of the population, we need everybody. We need all hands on deck, and we need each of us working to the best of our ability.”

Visit fb.org to learn how you can get involved with the Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.