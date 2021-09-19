Celebrating Indiana Barns

September 20 – 26 has been proclaimed Hoosier Heritage Barn Week by Governor Holcomb. To celebrate, the Indiana Barn Foundation has organized a multi-county barn tour in DeKalb and Allen Counties. Barn Foundation Director Kent Yeager said the tour provides a unique look at some restored historic barns.

“It is great to see these barns from the outside; but, on this tour, you can see the inside and appreciate the skill and craftsmanship that went into these structures.”

The tour begins at the Acres Land Trust Dustin Barn in Huntertown, IN. Upon arrival you will receive a map of the self-guided driving barn tour and a commemorative barn tour passport that will be stamped at each location. Barn 1 will feature unique, one of a kind raffles, a silent auction, and door prizes. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on-line or on-location the day of the tour.

Located on farms across the state these old barns represent a physical link to our agriculture heritage.

“These barns, more than anything else, tell the settlement of the state. They also tell the story of the evolution of agriculture in Indiana,” said Yeager.

Formed in 2015 the Barn Foundation is dedicated to preserving these structures and to educating people about their importance.

“We can also provide guidance and advice for those who have old barns and wish to restore and preserve them,” added Yeager.

Many of these old barns have found a new life and a new purpose, such as wineries, wedding venues, even antique shops. These transformations ensure that these structure will live on.

To help provide the resources to preserve this heritage, the Mauri Williamson Endowment has been established. Creator of the Pioneer Village at the State Fair, Mauri Williamson was a lifelong advocate for preserving the history of Indiana agriculture.

“There was nobody who had more passion for Indiana agricultural history and heritage than Mauri,” said Yeager.

A booklet on Indiana farms has been published is available free at Farm Credit Offices around the state.

For more information, visit indianabarns.org