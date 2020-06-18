Celebrate Hoosier Wines During Wine Grape Month

June is Indiana’s Wine Grape Month and the Purdue Wine Grape Team encourages people to celebrate by visiting Indiana’s wineries.

Wine Grape Month will highlight Traminette, Indiana’s signature wine grape variety. Traminette varieties have assisted in generating an estimated $94 million in Indiana tourism spending since 2011. The variety can be finished into a variety of white wines from dry to sweet and sparkling.

“Traminette is the perfect choice to highlight during the month since it is a good summer wine in terms of its sweetness, floral and fruity qualities,” said Katie Barnett, wine grape marketing Extension specialist for Purdue’s Wine Grape Team. “Now that wineries are open, come explore the taste of Indiana wines from classic fruit wines to modern wine slushies.”

Many wineries in Indiana recently opened under stage four of Indiana’s Back on Track plan following COVID-19 restrictions. Consumers can now participate in wine tastings, tours and relaxation on patios. Before going to a winery or a winery tour, make sure to call ahead and ask if reservations are required.

The Purdue Wine Grape Team consists of Purdue University’s Department of Food Science and Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and the Indiana Wine Grape Council. The team strives to serve Indiana’s vintners and growers and provide expertise on viticulture, enology and marketing. Follow the Explore Indiana Wines Facebook page for more information about Indiana wineries.