Celebrate Ag Day by Eating Some Indiana Ice Cream!

Maybe the best way to celebrate National Ag Day Tuesday and National Ag Week this week is with a big bowl of ice cream each night. Indiana ranks #2 in ice cream production in the US, so thank you Hoosier dairy farmers!

“We have about 750 dairy farms in the state of Indiana, and those dairy farm families are the ones responsible for that cold glass of milk you reach for every morning and ice cream that you end your day with every day,” says Brooke Williams, director of communications for American Dairy Association Indiana.

“I think you better have another glass or another scoop for sure,” Williams added. “There’s really no other way to do it, this week especially. There’s this whole farm-to-table practice and I think that’s one of the things that we are most proud to speak of. We really want community members to get to know the farmers and the faces behind the delicious products that people are buying in stores and serving each and every meal to their friends and family. Dairy has become such an important part every meal, grabbing a snack. Even cheese sticks are known as the portable protein.”

Williams encourages consumers to visit winnersdrinkmilk.com to learn more about the dairy industry in Indiana.

“You’ll find recipes, facts about Indiana dairy, and you’ll also learn more about things to come this year like the drink of milk at the Indy 500, the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair, and, of course, we have ice cream month coming up in the month of July.”

On this National Ag Day, we raise a glass to you Indiana dairy farmers. Of course, that’s a glass of milk!