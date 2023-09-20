Casteel: ‘We’re Not Going to Break a Record This Year’ on Indiana Soybeans

USDA pegged the Indiana soybean yield at a record-tying 60 bpa earlier this month, but a lack of rain has put a damper on expectations. Purdue Extension’s ‘Soybean’ Shaun Casteel says it’s time to face some facts.

“We’re not going to break a record this year. I just don’t see it.”

Casteel is joined by his colleague Dan ‘Corn’ Quinn on the latest Purdue Crop Chat Podcast, found now wherever you listen to podcasts.

So, what does Casteel expect at the statewide level as harvest gets underway?

“We had a great planting season, so good potential there. We had deep rooted plants and we did get some moisture that came back in July. And so, our yield, you think about pod number, seeds per pod, and seed size. We’ve got two out of three and that ain’t bad. And so, I think we’re probably going to be right around that 58-bushel mark when it’s all said and done.”

On the podcast, Casteel also provides some harvest tips. He anticipates we’ll have a fair number of soybean fields with green stems. He urges you to not shy away from that.

“I want harvest to be timely. Nothing’s more frustrating than to go into a bean field and cut 9% or 10% beans because you’re waiting for the stems to get all brown. I think we need to just get dialed up that we may have to chew through some to get good 13%-14% moisture beans and then manage that moving forward.”

Check out the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast featuring Casteel, Quinn, and HAT’s Eric Pfeiffer below on your favorite podcast platform. The Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance are proud to bring you this regular podcast throughout the harvest season so you can stay up to date.