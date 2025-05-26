Casteel: Dust Storms ‘Annihilated a Great Looking Crop’

The Purdue Crop Chat is a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension’s ‘Soybean Shaun’ Casteel and Dan ‘Corn’ Quinn. On the latest episode, Dan and Shaun discuss planting progress and how different weather conditions around the state have contributed to that progress. The weather has also caused some serious problems!

“Benton County, White County, Starke, Pulaski, the windstorms, the dust storms that came through just annihilated a great looking crop,” Casteel explains on the Purdue Crop Chat.

That’s what he saw after storms swept through Indiana last weekend, the evening of the 16th. The wind that came with those storms wreaked havoc across those soybean fields.

“I walked fields on Monday. My phone was blowing up on Saturday. You had good mid- April planted beans and they were up, emergence was great. So, these beans were V1, V2, so one or two trifoliates, and I’m walking the field… where are the soybeans? Like, gone completely. 60-acre field, 80-acre field, completely gone from just the dust storm. So, they got sandblasted.”

Casteel says the decision to replant on those fields is an easy one.

“There’s not a question on some of these fields- go! There’s no green tissue left. If you have a little bit, we can talk about is that going to survive or not. We have some of those pockets that you have a corner of the field that looks good, there’s a little bit of cotyledons, a little bit in unifoliates, or the the growing point’s been taken out.”

