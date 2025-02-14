CaseIH’s Leo Bose Shares Insights on New Farm Machinery Sales

The National Farm Machinery Show is going on in Louisville this week. And, as you walk around the trade show floor, you’ll find all sorts of big, beautiful new farm equipment.

At the show, Leo Bose, Harvesting Marketing Lead with CaseIH, shared with Hoosier Ag Today some the ways that his company has had to reevaluate their operations over the past several years.

“From the pandemic era—the supply chain [issues]—as a manufacturer, that allowed us to maybe look at sourcing in general, as well as where parts were coming from, so that allowed us to maybe look at efficiencies, not only here in the United States, but maybe abroad as well,” he says.

Despite lower commodity prices and the recent downturn of the ag economy, Bose says that producers are still inquiring about their new equipment.

“What producers are asking is they want to see the bottom-line benefits. Whether it’s be a new piece of equipment or used, what is it going to do to their efficiency on the farm? Is that going to allow them to cover more acres in less time? Will it allow them to apply less inputs based on variable rate technology? When you look at all those questions that stack up, I think customers still would make a purchasing decision based on what the need would be. Ultimately, it would have to improve the bottom line for their farm,” says Bose.

He adds that many customers are brand-loyal to CaseIH—but, they still get a significant number of inquiries about their new equipment.

“We have a lot of producers that multi-generational come up that have a Farmall line. They’re looking at the new Farmall C. We also have other producers that maybe are running a different color, but they’re trying to look at what the offering is one of our newest features and see if those benefits would affect their bottom line at their operation.”

The National Farm Machinery Show at the Kentucky Exposition Center continues through Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

For more information about CaseIH, visit CaseIH.com.

CLICK BELOW for Hoosier Ag Today’s radio news report: