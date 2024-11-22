Case IH’s New FieldOps™ App Connects Your Equipment to Your Phone, Mobile Device

We’ve come a long way with farm technology since grandpa’s old Farmall tractor years and years ago! For example, Case IH has recently rolled out its new FieldOps app and web application that connects your equipment to your phone or mobile device.

Kendal Quandahl with Case IH explains how the app helps you manage the data from your Case IH equipment right at your fingertips.

“I like to think about data in two different buckets,” says Quandahl. “The first bucket is the in-season data, such as, ‘What’s happening on my operation? Where is every combine and every semi?’ If we choose to connect all the tractors, we can see what’s happening and make decisions in-season. Do we need to change our plans for the day based on progress? Do we need to find another semi driver for today to reduce our idle time? It’s that in-season core data that we’re pulling off our equipment and delivering directly to a farmer’s phone.”

She says the “second bucket” of data that the FieldOps app also provides is the important agronomic data from your Case IH equipment.

“We’ve recorded data from every single pass we make a cross our operation, so we’re looking at all the different layers—whether it’s a tillage layer from Soil Command stacked on top of a planting layer. We can see how our seedbed quality did based on our tillage performance. That impacts our final yield. We know that from an agronomic perspective,” she says.

“It’s easy to become overwhelmed with data, so we like to break it down and say, ‘Do you want to look at tillage and planting? Let’s look at tillage and planting,’ and that’s it. Let’s filter everything else out and understand what happened in that situation,” says Quandahl.

With the app, you can view and track your machines’ fuel consumption and performance—as well as the agronomic data—all in real time and while your machines are operating.

“My number one takeaway is if you are even remotely interested in getting a little bit more technology-advanced on your operation, you can visit CaseIH.com—or an even better resource would be your local Case IH Dealership,” adds Quandahl.

