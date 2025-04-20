Case IH SenseApply™ Offers Live Variable Rate Application Technology

We’ve come a long way with technology since the time when Grandpa and Great Grandpa used their Farmall tractors and farm equipment! Back then, they could never have imagined having the new technology that Case IH has just introduced called SenseApply .

Alex Caldwell is a Product Marketing Manager with Case IH. He also lives near DeMotte, Indiana in Jasper County, and is a graduate of Purdue University’s College of Agriculture. Caldwell tells Hoosier Ag Today that SenseApply is designed to maximize the output of every input.

“SenseApply is a single cab mounted multi-spectral camera that’s looking out about 50 feet out in front of the vehicle and seeing swath widths up to about 140 feet wide, and we’re analyzing that field condition.”

He says SenseApply is being offered for their 2026 50 series Patriot sprayers and Trident 55-50 combination applicators.

“It offers five different Live VRA (Variable Rate Application) capabilities. We’re able to Live VRA nitrogen, PGR (Plant Growth Regulator) fungicides, and then three different herbicide modes as well. We also have a VRA burndown. We also have selective spray modes where we can actually green-on-brown spot spray with this, and then a base-plus-boost mode that allows you to spray a broadcast rate across the entire boom, and just boost in the areas of the field where you’re seeing higher weed pressure.”

Caldwell adds that SenseApply brings the most economical and efficient technology to the market.

“For all of these Live VRA application modes, were able to do that up to 25 miles an hour. For the spot spray modes, we can actually go up to 19 miles an hour, which is a pretty far departure from a lot of the other systems on the market today,” according to Caldwell. “So, we have technology that doesn’t slow you down, as well as bringing that VRA capability to be able to live react to the crops in the field. VRA’s are nothing new. We’ve been doing it for years and years by drawing maps and loading them into the sprayer, but this is the first time that we’re going to be able to read and react based on the field conditions that day applying that chemical in that spot across the field.”

SenseApply also integrates with Case IH FieldOps and Raven Slingshot®, enabling operators to connect and manage application data through their preferred platform. This integration increases overall operator efficiencies by providing real-time data analysis and decision-making capabilities, while making it easier to align with agronomist recommendations.

