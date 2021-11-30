Carbon Credit Seminar Added to Farm Show Program

Carbon Credits represent a new revenue source for farmers and also represent a new source of confusion and misunderstanding. The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo is presenting a free seminar to lay out the facts about carbon credits. Hoosier ag law expert Todd Janzen will present a program on Thursday, December 16.

Not a sales pitch for a particular program or approach, Janzen will present a fact-based evaluation that will allow farmers to make their own decision on whether this new concept is right for them.

“Carbon is number 6 on the periodic table and is made up of six building blocks–six protons and six neutrons. Contracts, too, have their own building blocks. Because there are a flood of new contracts being offered to farmers to sequester carbon in soil, I thought it would be interesting to look at the six basic building blocks for these contracts,” said Janzen.

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo will be held December 14-16 at the Grand Park complex in Westfield, IN. There are free seminars scheduled all three days in addition to a new and expanded trade show featuring the latest farm equipment and production technology. Late last week, show officials announced that every exhibit spot had been filled. In addition, special meetings are being held on site that are sponsored by Dairyland Seeds, Indiana Farm Bureau, Co-Alliance Cooperative, and a Certified Applicator Training session conducted by Purdue Extension.

Show admission and parking are free with show hours 9am-4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and 9am-3pm on Thursday. Get more details at indianafarmexpo.com.