Candidates Needed for the Indiana Soybean Alliance Board in 2021

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) seeks farmer leaders to join its 24-member board responsible for investing Indiana’s soybean checkoff funds each year in programs that develop new markets for Indiana soybeans, create value to the state’s soybean growers, engage producers in events and support farmer’s environmental, social and economic sustainability.

The ISA Board of Directors represents approximately 20,000 Indiana soybean farmers who contribute their dollars through the checkoff program, and it manages soybean farmer investments. Eight board seats are up for election this year. Applications for the 2021 election are due by Friday, March 5.

In District 1, board members Kendell Culp and David Rodibaugh, both of Rensselaer, Ind., are completing their third and final terms as ISA directors this year. Both positions from this district are open. District 1 includes Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Elkhart, Fulton, Howard, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Lake, Marshall, Miami, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Tipton, Wabash and White counties.

In District 2, both Carey McKibben of LaGrange, Ind., and Larry Wilkinson of Kimmell, Ind., are up for re-election. The counties in District 2 include Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Huntington, Jay, LaGrange, Madison, Noble, Randolph, Steuben, Wayne, Wells and Whitley.

In District 3, incumbent board directors Kevin Cox, Brazil, Ind., and Gary McDaniel, Boonville, Ind., are up for re-election in 2021. District 3 includes the counties of Clay, Daviess, Dubois, Fountain, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Martin, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Pike, Posey, Putnam, Spencer, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren and Warrick.

In District 4, board members Roger Bommer, Brookville, Ind., and Keevin Lemenager, Monrovia, Ind., are up for re-election. District 4 counties include Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Orange, Perry, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Shelby, Switzerland, Union and Washington.

Each candidate must meet these requirements:

Has paid into the federal soybean checkoff within the last two years.

Certify ownership or share ownership and risk of loss of soybeans

Completes a director expectation statement and returns it to ISA by March 5

Go online to www.indianasoybean.com/elections to learn more about serving as an ISA director or to download a director expectation statement. For more information, call Hannah Vorsilak, ISA Marketing Operations and Leadership Director, at 317-644-2791. The ISA will distribute election ballots to soybean farmers by mail in May. ISA will announce election results in July.