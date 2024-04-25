Candidates Announced for 2024-25 Indiana FFA State Officer Team

The candidates for the 2024-25 Indiana FFA State Officer Team. Photo courtesy of Indiana FFA.

Fourteen Indiana FFA members from across the state are preparing for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer for the upcoming year. Among the fourteen members, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of President, Secretary, Northern Region Vice President, Southern Region Vice President, Treasurer, Reporter and Sentinel.

During the 95th Indiana FFA State Convention at Purdue University’s campus, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the chosen candidates will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 20.

Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 13,000 members statewide.

Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.

The following students are Indiana FFA State Officer candidates for 2024-25:

Kira King, Lebanon FFA

Christina Caldwell, Connersville FFA

Stephanie Berenda, South Newton FFA

Bailey Blacker, Rossville FFA

Camille Thopy, Southwestern Shelby FFA

Makayla Hitt, Sullivan FFA

Sienna Alexander, Monrovia FFA

Kyatalin Baker, Switzerland County FFA

Cale Williams, Terre Haute South FFA

Ethan Wolheter, Prairie Heights FFA

Noah Butler, Prairie Heights FFA

Rylan Cooper, Warsaw FFA

Brayson Tatman, Eastbrook FFA

Garrett Bolin, Indian Creek FFA

The 2024-2025 Indiana FFA state officer team will be announced on Thursday, June 20 during the final session of the 95th Indiana FFA State Convention at Purdue University.