Candidates Announced for 2024-25 Indiana FFA State Officer Team
The candidates for the 2024-25 Indiana FFA State Officer Team. Photo courtesy of Indiana FFA.
Fourteen Indiana FFA members from across the state are preparing for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer for the upcoming year. Among the fourteen members, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of President, Secretary, Northern Region Vice President, Southern Region Vice President, Treasurer, Reporter and Sentinel.
During the 95th Indiana FFA State Convention at Purdue University’s campus, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the chosen candidates will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 20.
Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 13,000 members statewide.
Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, a majority of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.
The following students are Indiana FFA State Officer candidates for 2024-25:
Kira King, Lebanon FFA
Christina Caldwell, Connersville FFA
Stephanie Berenda, South Newton FFA
Bailey Blacker, Rossville FFA
Camille Thopy, Southwestern Shelby FFA
Makayla Hitt, Sullivan FFA
Sienna Alexander, Monrovia FFA
Kyatalin Baker, Switzerland County FFA
Cale Williams, Terre Haute South FFA
Ethan Wolheter, Prairie Heights FFA
Noah Butler, Prairie Heights FFA
Rylan Cooper, Warsaw FFA
Brayson Tatman, Eastbrook FFA
Garrett Bolin, Indian Creek FFA
