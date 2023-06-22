California Postpones Prop 12 Implementation Date

As previously reported, farmers who want to sell pork in California were going to have to prove compliance with Prop 12 beginning July 1. That date has now been pushed back to January 1, 2024 allowing farmers and all throughout the supply chain to be better prepared.

National Pork Producers Council CEO Bryan Humphreys issued the following statement following the announcement:

“It is welcome news to America’s pig farmers and consumers that California recognized the challenging situation the July 1 Proposition 12 implementation date will have on our industry and food supply. Granting six months of additional relief for products in the supply chain allows grocery stores to remain stocked so the 40 million Californians have uninterrupted access to affordable, safe and nutritious pork products, especially with rising food prices.

“We appreciate Governor Newsom, Attorney General Bonta, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture for their efforts over the past month to find a solution to achieve a smoother transition for the entire pork value chain, including our foreign trading partners.

“While this temporary solution does not solve the challenges and uncertainty California Proposition 12 brings to our industry, NPPC looks forward to working with Congress to find a permanent solution to this problem.”