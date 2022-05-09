Busch Light, John Deere Announce ‘For the Farmers’ Beer Can Fundraiser

Busch Light and John Deere have announced a “For the Farmers” collaboration featuring limited-edition beer cans to support Farm Rescue and raise money for farmers.

Available May 16 through July 3, consumers can purchase 24-or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce Busch Light cans with farming graphics that feature the John Deere logo and equipment. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster. Busch Light says it will donate up to a maximum of $100,000 with John Deere matching Busch Light’s donation.

Kristyn Stowe of Anheuser-Busch says, “The ‘For the Farmers’ cans mark a legendary union of two iconic brands with a shared passion for supporting farmers and the great Heartlands of America.”

In addition, Busch Light and John Deere will host Cornfield Cornhole, a free, one-day fan experience in Big Bend, Wisconsin on Saturday, May 21. At Cornfield Cornhole, a John Deere tractor and ground-posted slingshot will catapult hay bales wrapped in ‘For the Farmers’ graphics across the cornfield to reach an oversized cornhole board.