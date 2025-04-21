Bunge to Sell Greene County Facility, Remaining North American Corn Milling Businesses to Grain Craft

Bunge says it plans to sell its Grain Mills facility in Worthington, Indiana—which is located in Greene County—and all of the company’s remaining North America dry corn and corn masa milling businesses to Grain Craft, the third largest flour miller in the U.S.

This transaction also includes Bunge facilities in Danville, Illinois; Crete, Nebraska; Red Oak, Iowa; Muleshoe, Texas; Atchison, Kansas; and Queretaro, Mexico.

The company will have three remaining facilities across Indiana: in Decatur, Morristown, and Indianapolis.

“We carefully considered how this regional business fits with our long-term plans and made the strategic decision to focus on other areas of our core business that are more strongly connected to our global value chains,” said Julio Garros, Co-President of Agribusiness with Bunge. “We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our milling team and their commitment to running the business safely, and efficiently while delivering high-quality products to our customers.”

“We are excited to welcome the Bunge corn milling team to our Grain Craft family,” said Pete Frederick, President and CEO of Grain Craft. “This transformational acquisition expands our product offerings into an adjacent category and, along with the expertise of our entire team, will enhance our ability to service our customers across a broader spectrum of food ingredients.”

A press release from Bunge says, “the completion of the sale is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.”

The agreement to sell the corn milling business comes shortly after the announcement that Bunge is selling its European margarines and spreads business to Belgian food group Vandemoortele. Meanwhile, Bunge is awaiting final regulatory approval of its $18-billion acquisition of Viterra, which is based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. That deal was first announced in 2023.