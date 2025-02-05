Brooke Rollins Unanimously Approved by Senate Ag Committee

Brooke Rollins is one step closer to becoming our new U.S. Ag Secretary.

The Senate Agriculture Committee unanimously voted to advance Brooke Rollins to head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Rollins will now be considered by the full U.S. Senate.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who serves as Ranking Member of the Senate Ag Committee, said she would support the nomination, but Democrats are worried about workforce, tariff, and conservation issues.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), a member of the Senate Ag Committee, said that he wants to bring up the nomination quickly but also said the pipeline is “full” this week.

National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule applauded the move.

“Brooke Rollins will be an outstanding Secretary of Agriculture,” said Goule. “She is deeply committed to advocating for our country’s producers and understands what rural America faces.” He also said the Wheat Growers Association encourages the Senate to get her confirmed as quickly as possible.

Many ag groups, including the American Farm Bureau Federation and the American Sugar Alliance have called on Senators for Rollins’ quick confirmation.

