Brooke Rollins Confirmed by Senate as US Ag Secretary

Brooke Rollins is officially the new Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Rollins by a vote of 72-28 to lead the USDA.

All Republican Senators, including Todd Young (R-IN) and Jim Banks (R-IN), voted to confirm Rollins. In addition, 19 Democrat Senators, including Gary Peters (D-MI) and Elisa Slotkin (D-MI), also voted for her confirmation.

Rollins, who is originally from Glen Rose, Texas, will oversee USDA’s 29 agencies and more than 106,000 federal employees.

What an experience to sit with my family in the Senators Gallery as the United States Senate confirmed me 72-28 to be the 33rd Secretary of Agriculture. It is a privilege beyond description to have the trust of @POTUS Donald J. Trump, and the opportunity to advance his agenda.… pic.twitter.com/xr10BlVV89 — Brooke Rollins (@BrookeLRollins) February 13, 2025

The following ag leaders have offered their congratulations to Rollins on her confirmation as our new U.S. Ag Secretary:

Ted McKinney, CEO of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA):

“The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture congratulates the Honorable Brooke Rollins on her confirmation to lead USDA as the 33rd U.S. agriculture secretary. Rollin’s policy crafting experience and passion for opportunities for agriculture will contribute tangible impacts for American farmers and ranchers and people around the globe who enjoy U.S. food products.



NASDA is enthusiastic to work with the secretary on our priorities including increasing economic opportunities for farmers, ranchers and food producers, advancing a new farm bill, improving Americans’ access to nutrient-dense foods and ensuring American agriculture can continue to provide the most secure, affordable and nutritious food supply in the world.



As co-regulators with the federal government on agricultural, food and environmental policies, NASDA will work with the secretary to ensure agriculture leads the way toward a healthy and resilient world.”

Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Federation:

“Farm Bureau congratulates Brooke Rollins on her confirmation to be Secretary of Agriculture. We look forward to her leadership as she takes over USDA at a critical time for America’s farmers and ranchers.

“Farm and ranch families are looking for a champion and a voice as they continue to face economic headwinds, labor challenges and uncertainty over the rural impacts of Washington’s current policy debates. Ms. Rollins will need to hit the ground running to ensure the administration understands the challenges farmers and ranchers are facing.

“With a heart for agriculture and rural America, we’re confident she’ll prioritize the distribution of disaster and economic aid, ensure adequate staffing for the essential functions of USDA agencies, keep USDA’s contractual promises with farmers, advocate for trade policy that maintains and grows markets for our agricultural products, and work with Congress to pass a modernized farm bill.

“The list is long, but we know she’s up to the challenge. Sec. Rollins knows her way around Washington and her experience navigating complex policies will serve agriculture well in the years to come. She will need a strong team built around her leadership, so we encourage the Senate to quickly confirm the remaining positions at USDA, including deputy secretary and under secretaries. We stand ready to roll up our sleeves and work with USDA, and the new administration, to ensure government policy positions farmers to manage the many risks and barriers in front of us so we can keep America’s pantries stocked.”

Lori Stevermer, President of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC):

“Congratulations to Secretary Brooke Rollins on her confirmation to lead USDA. America’s pork producers are eager to work with Secretary Rollins to fix the multitude of problems caused by California Proposition 12 and ensure farm families have reasonable policies to pass down our farms to future generations.”

During her confirmation hearing, Rollins committed to working with Congress to address the problems caused by Prop. 12. Rollins said Prop. 12 “…is not just affecting California. It’s affecting multitudes of other states, multitudes of other parts of the ag community, including our hog family farms.”

NPPC looks forward to working with Secretary Rollins on additional pork industry priorities, including the 2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, U.S. pork export promotion, federal pork purchases, and foreign animal disease prevention, preparation, and response.”

Ethan Lane, Vice President of Government Affairs with the National Cattleman’s Beef Association (NCBA):

“We are pleased with the bipartisan confirmation of Brooke Rollins to be Secretary of Agriculture. We know Secretary Rollins will prioritize passing a Farm Bill, protecting America’s cattle herd from the threat of foreign animal disease, and ensuring USDA is focused on supporting America’s cattle farmers and ranchers instead of covering them in red tape. NCBA looks forward to working with Secretary Rollins to passionately defend our rural communities and America’s cattle raising legacy.”

Dan Halstrom, President and CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation:

“USMEF congratulates Secretary Rollins on her confirmation and we look forward to working with her and the USDA team to expand global demand for U.S. red meat. As evidenced by the strong bipartisan support her nomination received in the U.S. Senate, Secretary Rollins is recognized as a champion for U.S. agriculture and a powerful advocate for free market principles.”

Chandler Goule, CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers:

“Congratulations Secretary Brooke Rollins. I appreciate Mrs. Rollins committing to getting the much-needed economic assistance for wheat producers rolled out during her confirmation hearing, as well as her interest in getting a long-term, meaningful farm bill signed into law this year that strengthens the farm safety net. NAWG looks forward to working with you to deliver real results for wheat growers and rural America.”