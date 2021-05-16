Bronaugh Confirmed as USDA Deputy Secretary

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says he’s grateful for last week’s confirmation of Dr. Jewell Bronaugh as Deputy Secretary of the USDA.

“Dr. Bronaugh’s confirmation is historic, as she will serve as the first black woman and woman of color to be named Deputy Secretary,” Vilsack says in a statement. “Dr. Bronaugh has a long, distinguished career as an educator and champion for farmers and rural communities.”

She most recently served as the 16th Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, where she worked to expand opportunities for small and midsized farmers and ranchers to obtain infrastructure and processing capabilities. Bronaugh also developed strategies to meet environmental and water quality goals for Chesapeake Bay.

“She speaks respectfully of producers and rural Americans, and believes that as a public servant, her job is to find a way to help those who need it,” Vilsack adds. “I look forward to working with Dr. Bronaugh to help ensure that USDA lives up to its calling to be a department that serves all people equally and fairly.”