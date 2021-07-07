Broad-Based Growth Drives U.S. Beef and Pork Exports to New Heights
U.S. beef and pork export value shattered previous records in May, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF).
Announced this week, beef exports also reached a new volume high in May, while pork export volume was the third-largest on record.
“The outstanding May performance is especially gratifying when you consider where red meat exports stood a year ag,” said Dan Halstrom, president and CEO of USMEF.
May beef export volume soared to a record 133,400 metric tons, up 68 percent from a year ago, and value increased 88 percent. May pork exports totaled 283,600 metric tons, up 16 percent from a year ago and the third-largest on record.
Export value exceeded $800 million for the first time in May, climbing 31 percent to $813.2 million.
However, Halstrom cautioned that U.S. labor availability remains a major concern and limitation for the industry, and exporters continue to face significant obstacles when shipping product overseas.