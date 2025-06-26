Brazil Farmers Harvesting a Large Second-Corn Crop

Brazil’s farmers will produce a record 123.3 million metric tons of second-crop corn according to agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult. They conducted a survey of fields in key corn-producing regions.

Reuters says Brazil’s farmers are harvesting the second corn crop now, which will account for 80 percent of national output this year. It’s mainly exported in the second half of the year, competing with U.S. corn suppliers in global markets.

Good weather, especially abundant rains through April and May, helped yields in many key growing states. The consultancy said the new forecast represents an increase of 10.4 million tons over a May estimate by Agroconsult. It is 20.2 million tons above last season’s output.

In Mato Grosso, Brazil’s biggest farm state, the average yield was up almost 12 percent from the previous year.