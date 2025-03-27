Braun Signs Bill to Create Online Portal for Indiana Farmers, First as Governor

Governor Mike Braun signed his first bill on Tuesday in House Enrolled Act 1149. The bill directs the Indiana State Department of Agriculture to establish and maintain an online portal on its website to assist farmers. State Representative Kendell Culp (R-16) authored the bill.

In a post on social media, Braun thanked Culp and Senator Jean Leising (R-42), who sponsored the bill in the Senate, for their work. He added, “By providing farmers with the tools and resources they need, we’re helping to strengthen our agricultural community and ensure a thriving future. This is just the start of my Freedom & Opportunity Agenda.”

Braun signed seven bills on Tuesday, but HEA 1149 was the only agriculture specific bill.

Both the Indiana House and Senate must adjourn by Tuesday, April 29.