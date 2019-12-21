Braun: Issues With USMCA Additions by House Democrats Shouldn’t Stop Passage in Senate

A vote in the House is reportedly coming Thursday on the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement after House Democrats agreed to a deal with the White House last week. The Senate, though, will wait until 2020 for a vote. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it will have to wait until after the impeachment trial.

Indiana Republican Senator Mike Braun says the holdup on USMCA is only because of the schedule.

“Now, that wasn’t necessary because I think Speaker Pelosi sat on it for much longer than what was necessary, but I won’t talk about that because I’m just really glad it’s close to getting across the finish line.”

There have been rumblings that Senate Republicans are displeased about the recent additions to USMCA by House Democrats. I asked Braun if that might prove to be a problem when it comes to a vote. He says it shouldn’t.

“Like anything else, if you’re going to get it across the finish line, there’s stuff in there that you don’t like. So, you have to take it in its totality.”