Braun Campaign Releases Indiana Ag Policy Agenda

Mike Braun, the Republican candidate for Indiana governor, chats with Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer during the Indiana State Fair. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Mike Braun, Indiana’s Republican candidate for governor, has issued an agriculture policy agenda for Indiana’s farmers and rural Hoosiers as part of his campaign on Friday.

Braun’s campaign has proposed the following ag policy agenda items if he is elected as Indiana’s next governor:

Improve Customer Service for Farmers – Establish a one-stop online portal to simplify access to funding, market opportunities, technical support, and regulatory updates—ensuring Hoosier farmers get the help they need quickly and efficiently.

Tax Relief that Protects Family Farms – Provide historic property tax relief by capping annual increases, fixing the referendum process, and modernizing how farmland is valued to reflect the realities of today’s farm economy.

Target Economic Development to Rural Communities – Ensure economic development dollars flow to rural communities with full transparency and accountability, so that small towns can grow and thrive.

Build Out Reliable Connectivity – Introduce a matching grant program for broadband expansion to ensure every Hoosier, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed internet—a necessity for both families and modern agriculture.

Protect Hoosier Farmland – Protect Indiana’s farmland from foreign adversaries by enforcing divestment rules, increasing transparency, and working with the General Assembly to monitor emerging threats.

“Hoosier family farms feed the world with millions of acres of crops, livestock, and poultry, and as governor, I will protect our farms while giving rural communities the tools they need to grow and thrive,” said Braun in a statement.

The Braun campaign says it has partnered with HOPE, Inc (Hoosiers for Opportunity, Prosperity & Enterprise, Inc.), a non-profit policy organization based in Terre Haute, to develop their ag policy agency.

A formal ag policy agenda has not been formally released by either Indiana’s Democrat candidate for governor, Jennifer McCormick, or the Libertarian candidate for governor, Donald Rainwater.

CLICK HERE for the official list of ag policy agenda items from the Braun campaign.