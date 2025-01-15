Boar’s Head Facility in New Castle Among Three Plants Cited by USDA for Unsanitary Conditions

USDA has released noncompliance reports of the Boar’s Head production facility in New Castle, Indiana listing numerous unsanitary conditions and issues found by health inspectors over a five-and-a-half year period dating back to January 2019.

In a 65-page document released by USDA, health inspectors between January 7, 2019 and July 23, 2024 reported numerous violations at the New Castle facility including “stains like mold on multiple areas of the walls” in one of the production rooms (Page 64).

In a report filed by inspectors as recently as May 12, 2024, a door at a facility had “splash protein and blood” on it. One of the walls was noted to have “protein, dirt, blood, and general grime on it.” (Page 61).

In addition, inspectors wrote that “beaded condensation was observed on multiple sections of the ceiling…above surfaces where exposed products will be produced.” (Page 62).

On Feb. 22, 2024, an inspector wrote, “The man [sic] door that leads outside that is located on the west side end of the raw sanitation hallway was observed open allowing the entrance of pests.” (Page 59).

Other violations in the report included “peeling paint” on walls in production rooms (Pages 55-56), “paint flakes” that were “observed on the floor along the room walls” (Pages 32-33), and rust and paint that was found flaking off a vacuum pump and electrical box mounting bracket in a production room (Page 21).

Boar’s Head first began production at its facility in New Castle in 2014.

Noncompliance reports were also released by USDA for Boar’s Head production plants in Forrest City, Arkansas and Peterburg, Virginia detailing numerous violations that were cited by inspectors. However, a USDA report released for the Boar’s Head facility in New Holland, Michigan did not show significant problems.

Those reports were released after Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests were filed by The Associated Press and other news organizations following a listeria outbreak last September linked to a Boar’s Head production facility in Jarratt, Virginia. Health officials say 10 people died and 61 people in 19 states became ill because of the listeria outbreak between May and November 2024 that was linked to liverwurst produced at that facility, which closed on September 13, 2024. Over seven million pounds of meat and poultry products were recalled due to the outbreak.

USDA released a report on Friday that specifically identified the Jarratt, Virginia facility as the source of the outbreak. In the report, officials say, “A notable contributing factor was the facility’s inadequate sanitation practices.”

CLICK HERE to read the full 65-page document released by USDA on noncompliance issues identified by inspectors at the Boar’s Head production facility in New Castle, Indiana.

CLICK HERE to read the USDA’s final report identifying the Boar’s Head production facility in Jarrett, Virginia as the source of last year’s listeria outbreak.