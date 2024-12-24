Bird Flu Driving Egg Costs Higher

Shoppers were buying more eggs to bake Christmas treats ahead of the holiday season at the same time U.S. wholesale egg prices were up 150 percent from last year.

Reuters says the average retail price of a dozen eggs surpassed $3.60 in November, $2.50 higher than the prices in January. September’s average price was even higher at $3.80 per dozen.

Retailers didn’t want to push shoppers away during the busy holiday season, so they’ve been slow to raise their prices to pass on the higher costs. However, those price hikes could come in early 2025.

The main factor pushing egg prices higher is bird flu’s impact on the American laying flock. The virus has wiped out 123 million chickens, turkeys, and other poultry in 49 states since the outbreak began in 2022.

Nationwide, the laying hen flock in October was three percent lower than in 2023 at approximately 315 million birds.