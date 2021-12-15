Bill to Block Retroactive Changes to RVOs Introduced

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) to introduce a bill this week that they say will provide certainty to biofuel producers.

The legislation would prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from reducing the minimum applicable volume of biofuels into transportation fuel once the renewable volume obligations levels are finalized for any given year.

That means, the lawmakers say, the legislation would prevent the EPA from retroactively reducing 2020 or future finalized RVO levels.

“It is critical that we establish new safeguards that uphold the RFS and ensure all administrations remain committed to following the law,” says Grassley.

The bill is cosponsored by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Democrat Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Republican Representative Ashley Hinson of Iowa and Rodney Davis of Illinois, along with House Democrats Angie Craig of Minnesota and Ron Kind of Wisconsin.