Bill Johnson Appointed Purdue’s Crop Sciences Endowed Chair

The Purdue University Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of Bill Johnson, professor of weed science in the botany and plant pathology department, to the position of the Corteva AgriScience Henry A. Wallace Chair in Crop Sciences.

Johnson, who joined the Purdue faculty in 2002, focuses on researching weed management that directly impacts crop productivity, resilience and quality, reduces environmental impacts and enhances food security.

“I am very honored to receive this recognition for my work on the war against weeds. I am a true believer in the land grant mission of extending our cutting-edge research results to the ultimate end user of our information, the Indiana farmer and their farming operations. This chair will allow me to continue to do my work on finding the most economical, efficacious, and environmentally sound approaches involving herbicides, non-chemical control methods, and the use of new technology to minimize the impact of weeds on crop yields and productivity,” said Johnson.

In nominating Johnson for the position, Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture Bernie Engel wrote: “Dr. Johnson’s cutting-edge research, with a specific focus on addressing the needs of farmers in Indiana and neighboring states, coupled with his impactful mentorship of both graduate and undergraduate students, positions him as an excellent fit for this esteemed chair.”

Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Education Ron Turco praised Johnson’s scholarly impact.

“Dr. Johnson’s exceptional record in weed management, especially in corn and soybeans, has garnered national and international recognition. His innovative research, published in top-tier journals and supported by numerous grants, reflects his commitment to advancing the field,” said Turco.

The Corteva AgriScience Henry A. Wallace Chair in Crop Sciences supports a faculty member who applies modern technology to crop science. Corteva Agriscience provided the gift funds for this position in 2018 that were matched by the anonymous donor who established the College of Agriculture Endowed Chair Challenge Matching Gift Program.

Source: Purdue Agricultural Communications.