Biden’s EPA Nominee Reaches Out to Corn Growers

Michael Regan of North Carolina is Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee the Environmental Protection Agency. It didn’t take long for Regan to begin reaching out to U.S. agriculture.

In fact, it was the day before the official nomination announcement that Regan called Jon Doggett, CEO of the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA).

“He called me on my cell phone at night,” said Doggett. “It was not set up and I was completely surprised.”

Regan said he wanted to introduce himself and point out that “we have a lot of work to do together if I get confirmed,” and say how much he’s looking forward to working with U.S. agriculture.

According to TheDailyScoop.com, most of the conversation focused on working with corn growers to help reverse climate change.

Regan said to Doggett, “I know the RFS is important to the corn industry, and climate change is important to Joe Biden. And we’re looking forward to helping farmers find opportunities to help us address climate change.”

Doggett said it was good to hear. Doggett also had the chance to talk to the future EPA chief about some of the needs of U.S. corn farmers that intersect with EPA regulation, including GMOs and glyphosate, that help farmers be more sustainable, both environmentally and economically.