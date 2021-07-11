Biden Signs Economic Competition Executive Order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Agriculture to engage in rulemaking on several issues.

The executive order, focused on promoting competition in the U.S. economy, includes provisions on livestock markets and right to repair.

The order directs USDA to consider new rules under the Packers and Stockyards Act, to allow producers to bring and win claims under the sct more easily.

President Biden also directed USDA to consider new rules defining the Product of USA label. Further, the order calls on USDA to develop a plan to increase market opportunities for farmers and ranchers.

Finally, the order encouraged the Federal Trade Commission to limit equipment manufacturers from restricting access to farmers wishing to repair their own machinery, known as right to repair.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says the action comes “at a time when many in the farm supply chain are frustrated.”

Duvall adds that more opportunities for farmers and ranchers to sell their products will ensure they are paid fairly while providing more options for America’s families.