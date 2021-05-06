Biden Administration Announces America the Beautiful Proposal

The Biden administration Thursday announced its so-called 30×30 plan, renamed America the Beautiful proposal. The plan seeks to collaboratively work to conserve and restore the lands, waters, and wildlife that support and sustain the nation.

The recommendation report outlines a locally-led and voluntary nationwide conservation goal to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. The proposal outlines eight principles that should guide the nationwide effort, including a pursuit of collaborative approaches; a commitment to supporting the voluntary conservation efforts of farmers, ranchers, and fishers; and honoring of Tribal sovereignty and private property rights.

The American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall responded, stating AFBF appreciates the report address the organization’s concerns and includes input from agriculture. However, Duvall adds, “The report is a philosophical document that emphasizes important principles such as incentive-based voluntary conservation, protecting personal and property rights and continued ranching on public lands, but it lacks specifics.”