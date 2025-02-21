Beckwith, OCRA: 15 Communities to Receive Over $9.4 Million in Grants to Improve Infrastructure, Eliminate Blight

Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith and Fred Glynn, the Executive Director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (ORCA) have announced that 15 rural communities will receive more than $9.4 million in federal grant funding to expand community facilities, improve water infrastructure and eliminate blight.

“Hoosiers deserve a safe and vibrant place to live, work, and thrive,” Lieutenant Governor Beckwith said. “Blighted properties lead to lower property values, increased crime rates, and poor economic development, but these grants can help these communities turn the corner. They will improve our neighborhoods, making them a more attractive place for both families and businesses.”

OCRA distributes Community Development Block Grant funds to rural communities, which assist units of local government with various community projects such as infrastructure improvement, downtown revitalization, public facilities and economic development.

“Congratulations to these 15 communities for earning funds for much needed local improvements,” said Glynn. “Each project will improve the quality of life for their residents and I applaud these leaders for taking action.”

The Blight Clearance Program strives to encourage Indiana communities with blighted properties to focus on long-term community development and revitalization through improving quality of place, generating jobs and spurring economic revitalization. Eligible projects to receive grant funding through BCP are deteriorated or abandoned downtown buildings or vacant and unusable industrial sites.

Projects receiving Blight Clearance Program grant funding include:

Benton County is awarded $468,500 to demolish the old Oxford Elementary building, a 45,104 square foot structure. Debris will be removed and the site will be restored and reseeded, increasing safety in the community.

The Public Facilities Program creates and expands community facilities that enhance the lives of residents. Eligible projects include fire stations, community facilities, libraries, museums, community centers and performance spaces that open doors to knowledge and ideas, culture, and enjoyment.

One project is receiving Public Facilities Program grant funding:

Morgan County is awarded $610,450 to update a large recreation center at the Martinsville Youth and Development Center. The facility serves fifth to eighth graders from multiple townships and aims to enhance services for families in the county.

The Stormwater Improvement Program strives to reduce flooding, cut stormwater treatment and energy costs, and protect rivers, lakes and vital landscapes. Types of activities eligible for this grant funding include stormwater improvements, as well as demolition and clearance.

One project is receiving Stormwater Improvement Program grant funding:

The Town of Seelyville is awarded $750,000 to rehabilitate inadequate drainage on Marie Avenue, Baker Street and Park Avenue. The upgrades aim to improve stormwater management, which disrupts the wastewater system and causes flooding, damaging properties and blocking roads.

The goals of the Wastewater/Drinking Water Program are to protect resident and environmental health, reduce utility rates for low-to-moderate income communities and improve rural infrastructure to enable long-term economic growth.

The City of Brazil is awarded $750,000 to rehabilitate the city’s water system, including upgrades to provide increased capacity and improve the water system’s operational control. This will enhance the safety and health of residents.

Funding for OCRA’s CDBG programs originates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and is administered for the State of Indiana by OCRA. For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/cdbg .

Source: Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs