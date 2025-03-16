Beck’s Hybrids Acquires Gro Alliance’s Facilities in LaGrange County and Central Illinois

Beck’s Hybrids, which is headquartered in Atlanta, Indiana, has recently announced it has acquired Gro Alliance’s corn seed production facility in LaGrange County near the town of Howe, Indiana. The company has also acquired its soybean seed production and corn drying facilities in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois.

In addition to acquiring the two seed production facilities, Beck’s has assumed Gro Alliance’s lease on 80,000 square feet of warehouse space in Sturgis, Michigan. Beck’s says their new acquisitions will strengthen their operational capacity, improving logistics and product availability.

“Gro Alliance is widely recognized as one of the nation’s top seed producers, and the teams and facilities at Howe and Mt. Pulaski are world-class,” said Scott Beck, President of Beck’s. “These acquisitions are a perfect fit for our network and represent an investment in our mission to deliver the best seed products to farmers with the service they deserve.”

“This is one of those rare, triple-win deals,” said Jim Schweigert, President of Gro Alliance. “The employees, contractors, and growers at each site will transition to another strong, future-focused, family-owned company. Beck’s gains outstanding facilities in prime growing regions, and Gro Alliance retains key operations and secures resources to invest in our strategic growth initiatives.”