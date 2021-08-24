Beck’s Hybrids Acquires Bayer Facility in Iowa

Beck’s Hybrids this week announced the purchase of a Bayer processing plant in Beaman, Iowa, for soybean production and processing. The fully operational site will provide Beck’s with soybean seed processing capabilities and additional warehousing.

Beck’s CEO Sonny Beck says, “This new facility will allow Beck’s to maximize efficiency, stay ahead of demand, and deliver products faster.”

Ten former Bayer employees were hired by Beck’s to continue operations at the facility. The facility features approximately 30,000 square feet of warehousing and is configured with modern equipment necessary for Beck’s to process and treat one million units of soybeans per year.

In addition to the facility in Beaman, Beck’s has three other locations in Iowa. As the largest family-owned retail seed company in the United States, Beck’s has seen tremendous growth over several decades and has doubled in size in the past six years alone. Today, Beck’s is the third-largest corn and soybean brand in the United States.